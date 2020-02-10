Inside Man United’s five-star Kempinski resort with Sh260,000 per night suites [Photos]

The five-star Kempinski Hotel boasts the £2,000-per-night Suite del Mar (COURTESY)

The hotel is situated in a beautiful beachfront resort near Marbella on Spain's Costa del Sol (COURTESY)

Manchester United are living a life of luxury after heading to Marbella for warm-weather training during the Premier League's winter break.United's squad are staying in the five-star Kempinski Hotel in the luxury beachfront resort of Estepona near Marbella,ahead of their clash atnext Monday. The hotel boasts the £2,000-a-night Suite del Mar, an exclusive luxury suite with a 180-degree view overlooking the Mediterranean Sea. The Suite del Mar has its own private terrace fitted with sunbeds and outdoor furniture as well as a Jacuzzi, and a private dining area for up to 12 guests.

United's players can enjoy dining on the hotel's terrace overlooking the Mediterranean Sea (COURTESY)

Guests are welcomed with a bottle of champagne upon arrival and are treated with everyday free refills of the mini bar soft drinks and spirits, while they can also enjoy a lavish breakfast buffet each day. The suite accommodates up to four people with separate living room and bedroom, a king-size bed, marble bathroom, walk-in wardrobes, wifi internet and flat-screen TV with satellite channels. There is also butler service on request.players will have access to the hotel's three outdoor swimming pools, gardens and a spa, as well as fitness studio with free fitness activities and tennis courts. The spa features a sauna, steam room, indoor pool and six treatment rooms.

Players have a choice of three outdoor pools at the hotel [COURTESY]

The Kempinski also has a buffet restaurant and three further restaurants, offering a range of Mediterranean cuisine, with guests able to enjoy a drink on the terrace or at the poolside snack bar. The hotel, which is 20 minutes from Marbella itself, is a five-minute drive from the centre of Estepona and five-minute walk from the Laguna Village shopping centre, offering several restaurants, beachclubs and clothing boutiques.

The lavish lobby area at the Kempinski (COURTESY)

There are also plenty of golf courses in the area, which is bound to go down well with many of United's players during their down time from training.After a week of living in luxury, United will no doubt be refreshed when they return to Premier League action against top-four rivals Chelsea at Stamford Bridge next Monday.

