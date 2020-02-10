Inside Man United’s five-star Kempinski resort with Sh260,000 per night suites [Photos]
SEE ALSO :Greenwood strikes again to salvage draw for Man UnitedGuests are welcomed with a bottle of champagne upon arrival and are treated with everyday free refills of the mini bar soft drinks and spirits, while they can also enjoy a lavish breakfast buffet each day. The suite accommodates up to four people with separate living room and bedroom, a king-size bed, marble bathroom, walk-in wardrobes, wifi internet and flat-screen TV with satellite channels. There is also butler service on request. United players will have access to the hotel's three outdoor swimming pools, gardens and a spa, as well as fitness studio with free fitness activities and tennis courts. The spa features a sauna, steam room, indoor pool and six treatment rooms.
The Kempinski also has a buffet restaurant and three further restaurants, offering a range of Mediterranean cuisine, with guests able to enjoy a drink on the terrace or at the poolside snack bar. The hotel, which is 20 minutes from Marbella itself, is a five-minute drive from the centre of Estepona and five-minute walk from the Laguna Village shopping centre, offering several restaurants, beachclubs and clothing boutiques.
SEE ALSO :Solskjaer confirms Man United target Haaland has made transfer decisionThere are also plenty of golf courses in the area, which is bound to go down well with many of United's players during their down time from training. After a week of living in luxury, United will no doubt be refreshed when they return to Premier League action against top-four rivals Chelsea at Stamford Bridge next Monday.
