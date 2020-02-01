Eritrea blasts US visa ban, Nigeria creates committee to address issues
SEE ALSO :Harambee Stars bundled out of CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup after 4-1 loss to EritreaNigeria, the most populous nation in Africa, is the biggest country on the list whose citizens will be suspended from U.S. visas that can lead to permanent residency. Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan and Myanmar were also slapped with a similar ban. Nigeria’s information minister told Reuters they had no warning of their inclusion on the list before it appeared in the media. Eritrean Foreign Minister Osman Saleh Mohammed said the government saw the ban as a political move that would hurt the country’s relations with the United States.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.“We find this move unacceptable,” he told Reuters by telephone. “We will, however, not expel the US ambassador,” he added. The US government also said it will stop issuing “diversity visas” to nationals of Sudan and Tanzania.
SEE ALSO :Cecafa: Lowly Eritrea humiliate disjointed Harambee Stars in semisThe visas, which Trump has criticized, are available by lottery for applicants from countries with low rates of immigration.
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.