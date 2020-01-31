'El Chapo' drug-smuggling tunnel with underground way into US discovered

A drug-smuggling tunnel nearly a mile long and equipped with its own railway and lift has been found at the US border with Mexico.The 4,300ft passage, believed to have been built by El Chapo’s Sinaloa cartel, is the longest known illicit underground route into the United States. Complete with a ventilation system, high-voltage power cables and drainage, it is like the one used by the crime boss to escape jail in 2015. On average 70ft below ground, it is almost 6ft high and 2ft wide.

El Chapo's cartel built the underground passage.

It starts in an industrial area of the border city of Tijuana in Mexico, ending in a neighbourhood of San Diego, California, where its entrance was found covered by several hundred sandbags. It was discovered by authorities in August but has only now been revealed. No arrests or drug seizures have yet been made in relation to the find.

San Diego customs official Cardell Morant said: "The sophistication and length of this tunnel demonstrates the time-consuming efforts transnational criminal organizations will undertake to facilitate cross-border smuggling." El Chapo, whose real name is Joaquín Guzman, sent men to Germany to learn how to construct such underground passages to take millions of pounds' worth of drugs into the US. He was recaptured in 2016 and extradited to the US where he is serving a life term. His wife has posted glamorous photos of herself on a skiing trip as he spends his life behind bars. Emma Coronel, married to the former leader of the Sinaloa cartel, uploaded two new pictures of her on what is believed to be her Instagram account. The 30-year-old is also a reality TV star who took part in Cartel Crew, made by VH1, two months ago. Dressed in skiwear in a snowy landscape, Emma did not reveal on either image where she was in the world. On the post she writes, in Spanish: "The snow is good, it comes in its time. God Bless." Emma made headlines by starring in the Cartel Crew reality show where she was seen talking with Michel Blanco, son of the drug trafficker Griselda Blanco, who complained about how people treated her.

