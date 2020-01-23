Canadian air tanker fighting Australia bushfires crashes, killing three
"The accident is reported to be extensive and we are deeply saddened to confirm there were three fatalities," the company said in a brief emailed statement. The deaths take the toll from hundreds of wildfires in Australia to 32 since September. An estimated 1 billion animals have also perished, while the fires have incinerated 2,500 homes and a total area of bushland one-third the size of Germany. Authorities had previously said the tanker was flying in the Snowy Monaro region, south of the capital Canberra. Flight tracking website Flightradar24 showed the flight path for an air tanker used in waterbombing operations suddenly stopping in Peak View, south of Canberra. According to its flight data, the aircraft departed the Richmond air force base in western Sydney around 12:15 p.m. (0115 GMT). It dropped off radar just after 2 p.m. Peak View is close to a blaze burning out of control in the Wadbilliga National Park, the fire service said. Such air tankers typically carry 15,000 liters of water or fire retardant to be released over fires, which can help contain blazes in areas ground crews find hard to reach. Belinda Greene, a receptionist at the Bredbo Inn Hotel near the crash site, said she heard police cars racing by in the early afternoon. "We saw a lot of smoke all of a sudden a couple of hours ago," she told Reuters by telephone. Authorities have closed the airport in Canberra, the capital, as two emergency-level fires joined into a single out-of-control fire nearby. Residents and businesses near fires were told it was too late to leave as thick plumes of dark smoke smothered the neighboring suburbs.
