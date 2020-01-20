Gambler loses sh100 million in 40 seconds after placing wrong bet
SEE ALSO :McGregor demolishes Cerrone in 40-second return to UFC octagonThe Notorious' 40-second victory means Bilzerian lost the whole of his stake. Bilzerian is renowned for his lavish lifestyle and heavy gambling, competing in the 2009 World Series of Poker Main Event and claiming to have won $50m from poker in 2014. But last night was a bad evening for the 39-year-old, who lost roughly £700,000 on the main event of the evening.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Bilzerian took to Twitter after the fight to brush off the loss, writing "Haha s***" Speaking after the fight, McGregor - who has not fought since his defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018 - said: "“The shoulder shot was a good shot. “It feels very good, I made history tonight, I set another record - the first man to ever score knockouts in three weight divisions. “I am very happy and very proud. Thank you all for your support.” Meanwhile, Cerrone rubbished suggestions that he may retire after his third successive defeat, saying: “He got me with an elbow straight away and then he head-kicked me. “I have never seen anything like the shoulder shot he hit me with. I was disorientated. Then he stepped back, I was bleeding and he head-kicked me. “But I love this sport and I am not stopping yet.”
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.