Police arrest, detain five terror suspects in Nairobi

Police in Nairobi are holding five terror suspects who were allegedly arrested while planning a terror attack yesterday along Kiambu Road.According to the officers, the suspects, who include two Kenyans, two Somali nationals and a US citizen, were surveying a famous pub before they were arrested and booked at Runda Police Station. During the arrest, officers attached to Pangani Police Station also seized a white Toyota Vitz car which the suspects were using. After searching the car and interrogating the suspects, police sized a Kenya Airforce trouser, one jungle t-shirt, a jungle hat, jungle trouser, a Mac book, one US passport, one US embassy security card, and various cheques.

Police said that that money in various currencies and denominations such as Us dollar, Kenyan shillings and Somalia shillings were also seized. The detectives attached to the ATPU department are investigating the incident. More to follow

