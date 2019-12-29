Six students awarded scholarships by Victor Wanyama Foundation
SEE ALSO :Stars skipper Wanyama set to build a football academy in KenyaHere are the students: Eva Basweti Moraa – Sironga Girls High School Kyule Daniel Kitusa – Nanyuki High School
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Omondi Tamara Zawadi – St Joseph Cheptiret Adhiya Sammy Oriko – Maranda High School Makokha Lamech – Maranda High School Tirzah Shem – St Brigid Kitale The Foundation explained what expenses the scholarship would cover. “The Scholarship will cover tuition fees, boarding and related expenses for the four year period,” it explained. Just like the footballer ex- Celtic, Southampton, now at Tottenham Victor Wanyama has excelled and maintained discipline throughout his career in Europe, the students are expected to replicate that and achieve good grades. “The students are expected to maintain discipline and good academic achievement in line with the founder’s vision,” outlined the Foundation. Wanyama congratulated the six students, urged them to seize the opportunity and promised to visit each in their respective schools. “I wish to congratulate the sic successful applicants and most definitely visit all of you in your new schools when I come back home. This is a good opportunity for you to work hard without any distractions and I would like to urge you to sieze and make it count. All the best as you begin this journey,” said Wanyama. The Foundation also posted a video on it’s Twitter showing Wanyama congratulating the six successful students.
In November, the Foundation announced full scholarships for two bright and needy students (a boy and girl) who attained 400 plus marks in the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE). Days later, the target was reduced to 350 marks to give more chance. Careful vetting was then carefully done after the application deadline on December 17. Head of State Commendation Wanyama was honoured to receive the Head of State Commendation from President Uhuru Kenyatta on December 20 for his outstanding work in the field of sport. “It is an honour to have received The Head of State Commendation from His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta. May this recognition inspire future generations of sportsmen and women of our great nation, Kenya,” Wanyama said.
A MESSAGE FROM OUR PATRON @VictorWanyama TO THE SCHOLARSHIP WINNERS. AGAIN CONGRATULATIONS TO THE SIX WINNERS. pic.twitter.com/sRRsEVo0ZM— Victor Wanyama Foundation (@VictorWanyamaF) December 28, 2019
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.