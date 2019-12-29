Six students awarded scholarships by Victor Wanyama Foundation

Victor Wanyama

After careful vetting of 48 applicants, six students have been selected and awarded secondary school scholarships by the Victor Wanyama Foundation.The Foundation, which made the announcement on its social media on Friday, December 7, confirmed six students were selected based on ‘merit and need’. “Following calls for applicants, the Victor Wanyama Foundation received 48 applications. After careful vetting based on merit and need, the Foundation has awarded it’s Secondary School Scholarships to the following six students…” the Foundation said. It goes on to name the six students, along with the respective secondary schools they will attend.

The six students

A MESSAGE FROM OUR PATRON @VictorWanyama TO THE SCHOLARSHIP WINNERS. AGAIN CONGRATULATIONS TO THE SIX WINNERS. pic.twitter.com/sRRsEVo0ZM — Victor Wanyama Foundation (@VictorWanyamaF) December 28, 2019

Wanyama

The Foundation explained what expenses the scholarship would cover. “The Scholarship will cover tuition fees, boarding and related expenses for the four year period,” it explained. Just like the footballer ex- Celtic, Southampton, now at Tottenham Victor Wanyama has excelled and maintained discipline throughout his career in Europe, the students are expected to replicate that and achieve good grades. “The students are expected to maintain discipline and good academic achievement in line with the founder’s vision,” outlined the Foundation. Wanyama congratulated the six students, urged them to seize the opportunity and promised to visit each in their respective schools. “I wish to congratulate the sic successful applicants and most definitely visit all of you in your new schools when I come back home. This is a good opportunity for you to work hard without any distractions and I would like to urge you to sieze and make it count. All the best as you begin this journey,” said Wanyama. The Foundation also posted a video on it’s Twitter showing Wanyama congratulating the six successful students.In November, the Foundation announced full scholarships for two bright and needy students (a boy and girl) who attained 400 plus marks in the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE). Days later, the target was reduced to 350 marks to give more chance. Careful vetting was then carefully done after the application deadline on December 17.Wanyama was honoured to receive the Head of State Commendation from President Uhuru Kenyatta on December 20 for his outstanding work in the field of sport. “It is an honour to have received The Head of State Commendation from His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta. May this recognition inspire future generations of sportsmen and women of our great nation, Kenya,” Wanyama said.

