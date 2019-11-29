BBI: Youths to undergo compulsory NYS training before joining college

National youth Service displaying their body building Skills during a past pass out parade. The Building Bridges Initiative report has hinted compulsory NYS training for youth. [File, Standard]

National Youth Service (NYS) training programme will be compulsory for form four graduates before joining institutions of higher learning.This is according to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report which has recommended that all Kenyans aged 18-26 should dedicate a half year of their lives to national service. “All Kenyans should give six months of their lives to national service between the ages of 18 and 26,” read the report. The move is aimed at raising responsible citizens capable of getting “tasks done.”

SEE ALSO :Mt Kenya MPs draw the red line on BBI report

According to the report, plans will be made to involve those who are not in school. In order to achieve the said proposal, schools are expected to introduce Volunteer Clubs to prepare the students for the task ahead. “Kenyan schools should draw all students into chores and responsibilities that uplift and provide for the school and the broader community,” the report read.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.

On its part, the government will come up with social responsibility initiatives that will be the basis of the national service. “Government departments should draw up Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives linked to this,” the report outlined.

SEE ALSO :Why Central leaders are jittery about BBI report

Apart from the compulsory national service enrollment, the government will also set aside a network for those who want to serve voluntarily. “There should be a national volunteer network that allows efforts that need volunteers to sign on and be connected to those who want to serve,” read the report. Participants will be awarded with certificates that would outline the volunteering period and the person’s incentives. The certificate will be made a requirement of applying Public Service jobs as stipulated by the BBI report. Pre-university students were previously subjected to extensive non-combat paramilitary training programme for six months after the National Youth Service (NYS) was established in 1964.

SEE ALSO :Governors terms for backing BBI report

However, in the late 1980s, the recruitment of pre-university students came to a halt, leaving only those who wanted to volunteer to be enlisted. The shortlisted also go through National building programmes and technical and vocational training in various skills and trades.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.