Be nice to us, you might need us to pass BBI, Senator Murkomen tells Raila

ODM leader Raila Odinga with party's treasurer Timothy Bosire, Deputy party leader Hassan Joho and chairman John Mbadi during the opening of Chungwa House in Lavington, Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen has cautioned ODM leader Raila Odinga and his allies against humiliating perceived critics of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report saying they will need them to make it a reality.After the launch, the pro and anti-BBI forces have been trading barbs on social media over the report. After being booed at the Bomas of Kenya during the launch, Murkomen has taken to his twitter account to express his frustrations with the report. "I would like to urge Odinga and his company to first read the BBI report before commenting. The report heavily relies on Parliament to enact various legislation which obviously includes referendum law," he said.

Raila and his allies have indicated that the best place to take the report is to the people through a referendum, adding that if left to Parliament, MPs could kill or mutilate it. But Elgeyo Marakwet senator has maintained that either way, Parliament is needed even to come up with a referendum law. "Having read the BBI report proposing amendments of various acts of Parliament and enactments of other acts of Parliament, I am watching the usual whiners saying they don’t want acts of Parliament. I am waiting to see where else they will make these laws," he added.

Most of the recommendations in the BBI report will require Parliament input to become a reality. The Jubilee Party has the majority in both Houses having won 141 of the 290 seats in the National Assembly, 25 of 47 county Woman Rep seats, 24 of 47 senatorial seats, and 25 of the 47 governor seats in the last election.

ODM is distant second with 63 MPs, followed by Wiper with 20 and other NASA affiliated parties with 34. With factions emerging in the ruling party, it will be difficult for Jubilee MPs to take a common stand.

