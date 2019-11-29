Be nice to us, you might need us to pass BBI, Senator Murkomen tells Raila
Raila and his allies have indicated that the best place to take the report is to the people through a referendum, adding that if left to Parliament, MPs could kill or mutilate it. But Elgeyo Marakwet senator has maintained that either way, Parliament is needed even to come up with a referendum law. "Having read the BBI report proposing amendments of various acts of Parliament and enactments of other acts of Parliament, I am watching the usual whiners saying they don't want acts of Parliament. I am waiting to see where else they will make these laws," he added.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Most of the recommendations in the BBI report will require Parliament input to become a reality. The Jubilee Party has the majority in both Houses having won 141 of the 290 seats in the National Assembly, 25 of 47 county Woman Rep seats, 24 of 47 senatorial seats, and 25 of the 47 governor seats in the last election.
ODM is distant second with 63 MPs, followed by Wiper with 20 and other NASA affiliated parties with 34. With factions emerging in the ruling party, it will be difficult for Jubilee MPs to take a common stand.
