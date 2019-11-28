China warns of retaliation for Trump backing Hong Kong protesters

Donald Trump on Wednesday signed into law congressional legislation backing protesters in Hong Kong despite angry objections from Beijing

China warned the United States on Thursday it would take “firm counter measures” in response to US legislation backing anti-government protesters in Hong Kong, and said attempts to interfere in the Chinese-ruled city were doomed to fail.US President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed into law congressional legislation which supported the protesters despite angry objections from Beijing, with which he is seeking a deal to end a damaging trade war. The legislation requires the State Department to certify, at least annually, that Hong Kong is autonomous enough to justify favorable U.S. trading terms that have helped the territory grow as a world financial center. It also threatens sanctions for human rights violations. Beijing warned that the United States would shoulder the consequences of China’s counter measures if it continued to “act arbitrarily” in regards to Hong Kong, according to a foreign ministry statement.

Hong Kong’s Beijing-backed government said the legislation sent the wrong signal to demonstrators and “clearly interfered” with the city’s internal affairs. Anti-government protests have roiled the former British colony for six months, at times forcing businesses, government, schools and even the international airport to close. The financial hub has enjoyed a rare lull in violence over the past week, with local elections on Sunday delivering a landslide victory to pro-democracy candidates.

Hong Kong police entered the Polytechnic University on Thursday at the end of a nearly two-week siege that saw some of the worst clashes between protesters and security forces. It was not clear whether any protesters remained at the site as a team of about 100 plain-clothed police moved into the sprawling campus to collect evidence and remove dangerous items such as petrol bombs. Police said any protesters found would receive medical treatment and arrests were not a priority.

The university became a battleground in mid-November, when protesters barricaded themselves in and clashed with riot police in a hail of petrol bombs, water cannon and tear gas. About 1,100 people were arrested last week, some while trying to escape.

