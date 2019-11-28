China warns of retaliation for Trump backing Hong Kong protesters
SEE ALSO :Kenyans to pay billions to use JKIA-Westlands roadHong Kong’s Beijing-backed government said the legislation sent the wrong signal to demonstrators and “clearly interfered” with the city’s internal affairs. Anti-government protests have roiled the former British colony for six months, at times forcing businesses, government, schools and even the international airport to close. The financial hub has enjoyed a rare lull in violence over the past week, with local elections on Sunday delivering a landslide victory to pro-democracy candidates.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Hong Kong police entered the Polytechnic University on Thursday at the end of a nearly two-week siege that saw some of the worst clashes between protesters and security forces. It was not clear whether any protesters remained at the site as a team of about 100 plain-clothed police moved into the sprawling campus to collect evidence and remove dangerous items such as petrol bombs. Police said any protesters found would receive medical treatment and arrests were not a priority.
SEE ALSO :New wave of payouts as expressway tears through Uhuru ParkThe university became a battleground in mid-November, when protesters barricaded themselves in and clashed with riot police in a hail of petrol bombs, water cannon and tear gas. About 1,100 people were arrested last week, some while trying to escape.
