Namibians vote in tight contest clouded by economic crisis
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.“I campaigned like hell, but if I lose I will accept that. I am a democrat,” Geingob told reporters shortly after voting. The economy has been marred by a drought that ravaged agricultural export crops, as well as by unprofitably low prices for Namibia’s main hard commodities, uranium and diamonds. The Bank of Namibia expects the domestic economy to contract for a third year in 2019, by 1.7 per cent. A scam where two ministers allegedly conspired to give licences to Iceland’s biggest fishing firm in return for kickbacks has also taken the shine off the ruling party. Yet loyalty to the former guerrilla movement remains high. “Namibia has gone through a very terrible time,” Leevylee Abrahams said, after casting his vote. “But I’m voting for continuity because I believe this government can really improve the lives of people, given a chance again.” Electronic voting Whether the result is close or not, a SWAPO win is likely to be controversial, especially since the court threw out a case mounted by the opposition against the use of electronic voting machines it fears will be used to cheat. The military said in a statement it was on high alert for violence, which Namibia has avoided in previous polls. This came as the government arrested former justice minister on suspicion of receiving kickbacks from Iceland’s biggest fishing firm in a scandal that has cast a shadow over the ruling party as it faces its toughest challenge to date in an election. Anti-Corruption Commission Director General Paulus Noa confirmed on Wednesday that former minister Sakeus Shanghala and Investec Asset Management’s former Namibia chief, James Hatuikulipi, had been arrested. He declined further comment. The arrests follow the detention of the former fisheries minister Bernhard Esau and another former Investec employee on Saturday on the same charges.
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.