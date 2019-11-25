Lorry driver accused of 39 migrant deaths admits illegal immigration plot

Robinson is seen in a court sketch from an October 28 appearance.

A lorry driver accused over the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants has pleaded guilty to plotting to assist illegal immigration.Maurice Robinson, 25, who was allegedly part of a global smuggling ring, did not answer to 39 manslaughter charges when he appeared at the Old Bailey via video link from custody. Robinson, who is known as Mo, was charged with 39 counts of manslaughter, conspiracy to traffic people and conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration after the migrants were found dead in the early hours of October 23. The bodies of eight females and 31 males were discovered in the trailer attached to Robinson's Scania cab in an industrial park in Grays, Essex.

They were found shortly after the container arrived in Purfleet, Essex, on a ferry from Zeebrugge, Belgium. The victims were later identified as coming from various provinces of Vietnam with the youngest being two boys aged 15. Robinson, who is being held at Belmarsh prison in south-east London, wore a light blue sweater and tan trousers and he spoke to confirm his identity and British nationality during the plea hearing.

Another suspect in court

Appearing before Mr Justice Edis, he admitted conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration between May 1, 2018 and October 24, 2019. The charge states that he plotted with others to do "an act or series of acts which facilitated the commission of a breach of immigration law by various persons". He also admitted acquiring criminal property - namely cash - on the same dates. The defendant, of Craigavon, Co Armagh in Northern Ireland, was not asked to enter pleas to other charges, including 39 counts of manslaughter. He is charged with conspiracy to commit human trafficking offences between May 1 2018 and October 24 2019. The details of that charge state that he "arranged or facilitated the travel of other persons into the UK with a view to their being exploited". He is also charged with transferring criminal property. The defendant was remanded into custody until a further hearing on December 13.Another suspect, Christopher Kennedy, 23, appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court in Essex charged with conspiracy to commit a human trafficking offence. He was arrested in the early hours of Friday morning on the M40 in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire. It is alleged that Kennedy, from Darkley, Co Armagh, conspired to arrange or facilitate the travel of other people with a view to exploitation. He is also charged with conspiring to facilitate the commission of a breach of UK immigration law. It is alleged that he did this between May 1, 2018 and October 24 this year at Purfleet in Essex. Kennedy was not asked for pleas during Monday's hearing. He spoke only to give his name, age, address and to state his nationality as British. He was remanded in custody to appear before the Old Bailey on December 13.

