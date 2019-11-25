U.S. Navy chief fired over handling of SEAL saga involving Trump
In a letter acknowledging his termination, and seen by Reuters, Spencer took parting shots at Trump and defended the need to preserve "good order and discipline throughout the ranks" — something Navy officials had believed the peer review board would help ensure. "The rule of law is what sets us apart from our adversaries," Spencer wrote. "Unfortunately it has become apparent that in this respect, I no longer share the same understanding with the Commander in Chief who appointed me." Chuck Schumer, the top Democrat in the U.S. Senate, commended Spencer for "standing up to President Trump when he was wrong, something too many in this administration and the Republican Party are scared to do." Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman offered a different version of events leading up to Spencer's dismissal, saying Spencer also had a private line of communications with the White House. "Secretary Spencer had previously and privately proposed to the White House - contrary to Spencer's public position - to restore Gallagher's rank and allow him to retire with his Trident pin," Hoffman said. Spencer never informed Esper of his private proposal, Hoffman said. Esper decided to ask for Spencer's resignation after "losing trust and confidence in him regarding his lack of candor over conversations with the White House," Hoffman said. Esper had favored letting the review process "play itself out objectively and deliberately, in fairness to all parties," Hoffman said. But that now appeared impossible. "At this point, given the events of the last few days, Secretary Esper has directed that Gallagher retain his Trident pin," Hoffman said. Trump said he would nominate the U.S. envoy to Norway, Ken Braithwaite, to replace Spencer as Navy Secretary. In an appearance on Fox News Channel on Sunday, Gallagher indicated that he hoped to retire next Saturday, "without the board" convening to decide whether he could continue to be a SEAL, considered among the most elite of U.S. fighting forces.
