Corbyn - I would stay neutral in a second Brexit referendum
SEE ALSO :Brexit in limbo as UK PM pushes for electionPreviously, Corbyn has said his party’s position would be determined by a special party conference on the issue. Brexit divides many within Labour, with some senior figures angering eurosceptic grassroots members by saying openly they would campaign to remain in the EU. “I don’t see how you can do a deal when you say you are going to be neutral or indifferent about the deal,” Johnson said during a later appearance on the same show.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Audience groans Voters face a stark choice at the election: Corbyn’s socialist vision, including widespread nationalisation and free public services, or Johnson’s drive to deliver Brexit within months and build a “dynamic market economy”. Both leaders endured criticism during their separate 30-minute grillings by members of the public in the northern city of Sheffield. Johnson defended past comments criticised by voters as homophobic and Islamophobic, and was persistently heckled over his decision not to publish a report into Russian democratic interference. Every time he used his election slogan “Get Brexit Done”, the audience groaned. One participant, asking about healthcare funding, said simply: “I think you’re lying to us.” Corbyn was criticised over his proposed economic reforms and his stance on Brexit. His most difficult moment came when addressing historic complaints about his handling of anti-Semitism complaints within Labour. “I don’t buy this whole ‘nice old Grandpa’ (image),” one audience member told the veteran pacifist.
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.