Three Spanish footballers go on trial over 'gang sex attack' on 15-year-old
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.They are seeking a prison sentence of 39 years each for the other two defendants, Carlos Cuadrado and Victor Rodriguez, who were 24 and 22 at the time of the alleged November 24 2017 crime. None now play for Arandina FC after being expelled from the club in the wake of the scandal. The players, who were held in prison for three months on remand before being released on bail, have admitted the teenager was in their flat but insist she left without anything happening and they claim she is lying about the sex attack. Their defence lawyers have demanded their acquittal. Day one of the players’ trial coincides with the last day of the trial of four of the five men convicted of the so-called ‘Wolf Pack’ gang rape of a woman during Spain’s famous Running of the Bulls festival in Pamplona in July 2016. They are accused of sexually molesting a 21-year-old in a separate incident after offering her a lift home from an annual festival in the village of Torrecampo near the southern Spanish city of Cordoba.
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.