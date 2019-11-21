WHO seeks Sh140m for flood-hit Somalia
"Our priorities would continue to be to prevent avoidable mortality and morbidity due to flood-driven environmental health hazards and displacement," he added. Recent flooding has plunged the Horn of Africa nation further into a deep humanitarian crisis, the UN health agency said. According to the monitoring of the Somalia Water and Land Information Management, heavier and continuing rains are expected, which may lead to greater displacement.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Malik said WHO has scaled up its emergency health response operations in the affected districts to prevent epidemics and disease-related mortality. The main focus of response efforts has been to improve access of the flood-affected vulnerable populations to emergency life-saving health interventions, support the deployment of rapid response teams, and enhance the EWARN surveillance system to monitor health threats. It will also replenish essential medical supplies for the provision of health care.
"So far, no deaths from communicable diseases have been reported from the flood-affected areas as a result of WHO and other health partners' intensified response operations
