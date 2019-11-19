PHOTOS: Some of the top KCPE 2019 candidates

The 2019 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) saw about 1,083,456 pupils sit for the national examination, 543,582 of them were boys while girls were 539,874. Out of the candidates who sat for the examination, 2407 had special needs.

Education Cabinet Secretary Professor George Magoha released the KCPE results barely 18 days after the students finished siting for their tests.

Nairobi, Kakamega and Nakuru recorded the highest candidature while Lamu, Isiolo and Samburu recorded the lowest candidature.

Prof Magoha also noted that 9,770 candidates scored above 400 marks out of the possible 500 marks.

Here are some of the top candidates who scored 400 marks and above as received by Standard Digital.

Arwasa Leon Nyankwoga of St Peters Gilgil, Nakuru County Scored 425 marks Odhiambo Rianne Joy Mikana of Utawala Academy scored ENG 88A KIS 84A KSL = = MAT 85A SCI 72B+ SSR 84A Total 413 marks Wachira Daniel Wambugu scored ENG 85A KIS 89A KSL = = MAT 81A SCI 79A- SSR 82A Total 416 Njuguna Keziah Wangari scored ENG 87A KIS 85A KSL = = MAT 83A SCI 72B+ SSR 83A Total 410 Githui Alex Gitonga scored ENG 85A KIS 90A KSL = = MAT 83A SCI 80A SSR 80A Total 418 Vero Ooko Aduda of Tenderlings School scored 415 marks Jerry Warren of St Peter's Mumias Boarding School scored 413 marks Cheruiyot Tedd Kimosop scored ENG 88A KIS 91A KSL = = MAT 83A SCI 77A- SSR 81A Total 420 Odhiambo Melissa Amondi of Loreto Convent Valley Road Primary School scored 402 marks Wandera Anthony Wanjala of Nzoia Sugar Primary scored 416 marks Andrew Nyabuto Obwocha scored ENG 92A KIS 91A KSL = = MAT 85A SCI 76A- SSR 84A Total 428 Fardosa Mohamed Omar scored ENG 87A KIS 91A KSL = = MAT 85A SCI 69B SSR 82A Total 414 Kepher Orina Omae of Kaggwa Boys Primary school scored 400 marks Omondi Cindy Bridgitte scored ENG 81A KIS 91A KSL = = MAT 79A- SCI 79A- SSR 77A- Total 407 Pharis Karanu scored ENG 78A- KIS 93A KSL = = MAT 83A SCI 77A- SSR 83A Total 414 Okal Peter Oluoch of St John's First Baptist Shonda, Likoni Mombasa scored ENG 86A KIS 85A KSL = = MAT 81A SCI 77A- SSR 75A- Total 404 Eva Kisongochi Nanyama of Moi Primary school Bungoma scored 412 Marks. Lorrey Annettee Cherotich of Sallyann School Litein Kericho scored ENG 91A KIS 85A KSL = = MAT 82A SCI 77A- SSR 83A Total 418 Wamocha Japheth Mukoyani of Aspirations Academic center scored a total of 412 marks Affey Onsongo Mokua of St Mary's Mosocho scored 403 marks Ivy Jerotich of Holly Family Academy - O'llessos In Nandi county scored 405 marks LINGILI ABIGAIL KATHURE (Chogoria girls boarding primary school) INDEX: 19326216014 ENG 81A KIS 89A KSL = = MAT 78A- SCI 77A- SSR 81A TOTAL 406 Wamocho Manyonge Fadhili, Legacy School Kitale scored 403 marks Tevin Shikanda Aswani of Mary Immaculate Education Complex scored 421 marks Thuo Collins Mwangi scored ENG 85A KIS 92A KSL = = MAT 83A SCI 77A- SSR 82A Total 419 marks Macharia Geoffrey Kihara of Mwihoko Primary scored 416 marks. Khalai Chantel Baraka of Mary Immaculate Education Complex scored 418 marks Muthomi Shirlynn Kendi of Kahawa Presbyterian academy scored ENG 82A KIS 88A KSL = = MAT 82A SCI 76A- SSR 80A Total 408 Moraa Christabel of Tabaka Academy Nyandoro scored ENG 82A KIS 94A KSL = = MAT 85A SCI 76A- SSR 79A- Total 416 Thoya Troy Baya scored ENG 83A KIS 89A KSL = = MAT 81A SCI 74B+ SSR 76A- Total 403 marks Mogaka Rita Bisieri scored ENG 78A- KIS 94A KSL = = MAT 83A SCI 79A- SSR 79A- Total 413 Ryan Laria Salaton of Magadi Soda Primary scored 430 marks Ochieng Seanice Awuor of Mwiki Good hope Academy scored 429 marks Ashley Achieng Miser scored ENG 92A KIS 92A KSL = = MAT 82A SCI 76A- SSR 86A Total 428 marks Wekesa Hope Baraka scored 428 marks Nyachienga Lucy Nyanchama of Kagaki Primary scored ENG 87A KIS 89A KSL = = MAT 81A SCI 81A SSR 80A Total 418 marks Mogoi Nyansarora Venic scored ENG 87A KIS 94A KSL = = MAT 83A SCI 79A- SSR 86A Total 429 marks Brendum Onyango Ochieng of Mary Immaculate Primary Kitale scored 411 marks. Longesh Abigail Sarah Akai of Newlight Academy Komorock scored 428 Ruth Jerop Murei of Lions Primary School scored 420 marks

