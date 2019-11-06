Adidas sees soccer boost after stumble on Kanye West shoes
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Adidas’s sales growth slowed to 11% in China in July-September from 14% in the second quarter, but accelerated in North America to 10% as the company fixed supply chain problems that had dented growth earlier in the year. However, higher air freight costs to speed products to North America to counter difficulties meeting demand for mid-market clothing weighed on profitability, with quarterly operating profit flat at 897 million euros. The supply chain issues should only have a minimal impact on the fourth quarter, Rorsted said, adding he expected a significant acceleration in the period, when Adidas is set to launch its first products in a partnership with singer Beyonce. The fourth quarter will get support from products for the European soccer championships like the official replica ball, along with an earlier Chinese New Year and the opening of a new flagship store in London, where sales have been encouraging. “We are very confident about how the last two months of the year will unfold,” Rorsted said. Rorsted confirmed he expects 2019 net income from continuing operations of between 1.88 billion and 1.95 billion euros and said he now sees currency-neutral sales growth coming in at around 6.5%, the midpoint of the forecast range of 5-8%.
