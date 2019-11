Britain's Prince William to visit Kuwait and Oman in December

Britain's Prince William to visit Kuwait and Oman in December.

Britain’s Prince William will visit Kuwait and Oman in December at the request of the Foreign Office, Kensington Palace said in a statement on Tuesday.The visit will take place between Dec. 1 and Dec. 4, the palace said, adding that further details would be announced in due course.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.