Jared Otieno: The man who oozes unmatched opulence and luxury

Businessman Jared Otieno in fake gold probe at Milimani court, Nairobi. [Jonah Onyango/Standard]

Some time in 2015, Jared Otieno shot into the limelight when he went to pay his wife’s dowry in Meru.The date was August 22. Mr Otieno and his entourage brought a village in Meru to a standstill with a fleet of sleek fuel guzzlers and choppers. Present during Otieno’s visit to Meru, where he had gone to seek his bride’s hand in marriage, were influential political figures and celebrities who had accompanied him all the way from Nairobi. A few months later, Otieno, who describes himself as a businessman, solemnised his wedding at the high-end Windsor hotel.

Just like he did during the dowry ceremony, Otieno spared no expense at the wedding, prompting a number of invitees to describe it as a ‘royal wedding’. The nuptials, an invite only affair, was themed in white and gold and attended by the who- is- who in Kenya. Months later, Otieno would find himself in run-ins with the authorities. On June 22, 2017 he was arraigned after it was alleged that he had obtained Sh22 million from two complainants on the pretext that he could sell them gold.

He was charged alongside businessman Sikanda Saleh. In May this year, Otieno and 15 others appeared before Magistrate Francis Andayi charged with conspiracy to obtain money by false pretence in a fake gold scandal. He denied the allegations. When police raided his premises in Karen and Lavington, Nairobi, they found a brand-new Bentley and a Sh30 million customised Porsche Panamera in the parking lot. The house in Karen was, according to the police, “in a class of its own”. Otieno is described as a businessman with international connections, fluent in French to help him handle some of his business deals.

