'Priceless' look on Queen's face when she was handed back her tax refund
On a trip to the country a few years back, when Angela and the ladies-in-waiting were collecting all the packages of silk when one of the stall owners explained that they could claim the tax back. Angela writes: "The Queen is always keen to keep costs down, so off I went in search of someone who could help. "A few minutes later, as I was getting the tax back, another member of the royal staff rushed up to me in a panic, shouting that we had to go straight away as the plane was leaving right that second. "Soon I was running across the tarmac, flying up the steps to the plane just in time. "I was so thrilled, I shouted over the plane's engine a phrase I'm sure the Queen does not hear very often: "I've got your tax back! "The look on the Queen's face was priceless as I handed her the tax refund."
