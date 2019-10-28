900 Pakistani children infected with AIDS after doctor reused syringe
When the parent protested, he was termed as poor to pay for a new needle. Four of his children have since tested positive and two younger ones died. Another fraction of parents told Reuters that the doctor used a single drip on fifty children without changing the needle. Despite all the damning accusations levelled against him, Dr. Muzaffar maintains he is innocent. However, a probe into the matter concluded that Dr. Muzaffar was liable for the outbreak but health officials now think there are other factors that contributed to the epidemic. Albeit too late, the Pakistani government responded by shutting down substandard clinics and illegal blood banks. According to the Independent, over 600, 000 unqualified doctor are operating in the country unlawfully with Sindh province in which the affected city is found housing majority of them. The doctor who first identified the outbreak told New York Times that HIV prevalence will remain high if the authority won't crack down unqualified doctors. "Unless these quack doctors, barbers and dentists are not checked, the number of incidents of HIV infection will continue going up," said Imran Akbar.
