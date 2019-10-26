Irony of armoured cars that can’t keep our officers safe

The wreck of a police vehicle.

On February 1, 2016, President Uhuru Kenyatta launched the first batch of Armoured Personnel Carriers for the Kenya Police Service at the General Service Unit headquarters in Ruaraka.This single act that day was termed as the “greatest modernisation programme of the police service in 20 years”. With this it looked like only a matter of time before Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), a favourite tool of war for the Al-Shabaab terrorists, was rendered ineffective. “The police last received such equipment in 1995. These ones will help the police respond quickly and more effectively to the security challenges of the time,” President Kenyatta said then. However, the deaths of 11 highly trained paramilitary officers on a patrol in Garissa County on October 12 after their vehicle ran over an IED paints a different picture. This year alone, close to 40 service men have been killed by homemade devices designed to cause maximum damage. Now, current and former law enforcement officers have revealed to the Saturday Standard the fears they have each time they go on a mission, not sure whether the procured vehicles, meant to withstand the clandestine attacks that have resulted in the death of many of their friends, will keep off the enemy.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.

The Garissa attack was not the first one. On June 15, Issack Sheikh Osman made a distress call to his seniors. The message he was relaying was tinged with the sadness of a father losing his children. That morning, a contingent of GSU officers had left their base in Khorof Harar for patrol in Konton, in Wajir East. Unaccounted for Unluckily, the team never completed their mission and at around 10.50am, a couple of hours after they had left their base, the vehicle they were in, a Toyota Land Cruiser, ran over an IED. The impact left seven of the 11 men dead. Two survived and were hospitalised while another two remained unaccounted for at the time of the incident. Later that day, before the sun set behind Wair, a vehicle carrying the bodies of the fallen soldiers made its way through Wajir town to Wajir General Hospital morgue. As their colleagues bowed their hats in respect, tears streamed down their faces, some out of respect for their fallen comrades and some out of anger over what some of them believed was preventable. The armoured vehicles launched by the president were part of a police upgrade programme estimated to cost Sh12 billion. This included a fleet of 25 Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles and 30 APCs. Yet, even with this budget and the military hardware that was on display, the men and women in uniform are not safe. APCs are not provided to all units, even those serving under the most extraneous and dangerous conditions have to do with the open-backed pick-up truck. However, even as this happens, serving members of the disciplined forces we spoke to, have, in characteristic bravery, accepted the danger as part of their work. “These things happen. If your day comes there’s nothing you can do about it. Even an APC cannot protect you much,” said one soldier. The soldier, like many we talked to, preferred anonymity because due to his rank, he is not authorised to speak to the media. A few years ago, another group of GSU servicemen found itself in a situation similar to that of the Garissa team. On a routine patrol on the edges of Boni Forest, the team’s Land Cruiser ran over an IED. Luckily for them, there were no fatalities at that moment and only one in the team of seven men got injured. Ambush “They managed to get him off, and because of the threat of an ambush they put their injured colleague somewhere safe as they moved to get reinforcement,” a former member of the GSU squad said. As luck would have it, the military, which was also conducting a routine sweep, was in the area. “The GSU officers managed to get to the army men who, unlike them, had an armoured carrier and not a Land Cruiser. The army men agreed to give the GSU men a lift and headed towards the colleague who had been left behind,” the former officer said. Unfortunately, their luck ran out. Before they got to their injured colleague, the army APC ran over yet another IED. This time though, there were no survivors. Even the officers who moments earlier had survived an attack, died. Although the servicemen continue to exalt bravery in the face of the war they are currently fighting on behalf of the 42 million Kenyans, another battlefront seems to have been opened. Now, they have to contend with competing business interests that continue to rope in members of the outlawed terror group. Investigations reveal that sugar barons operating along the Kenya-Somalia border remain the key suspects behind the landmine attack two weeks ago. Confidential sources within the Recce Unit say the sugar barons have now recruited members of the Al Shabab to fight security agents trying to stop sugar smuggling. After the attack two weeks ago, Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai in a press release confirmed the death of the officers whom he claimed were on patrol when their vehicle was blown up by a landmine. Mutyambai did not reveal the number of officers killed in the attack and said investigations had been opened into the incident. The National Police Service is yet to make public the identities of the killed officers.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.