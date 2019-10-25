Botswana's ruling BDP wins general election: Chief Justice
SEE ALSO :Botswana to hold national and local elections on Oct. 23The BDP will now have to move swiftly to transform the economy. Since independence from Britain in 1966 the Botswana economy has grown at 8% a year to become one of Africa’s most successful, bit it is now at risk of coming unstuck because of over-reliance on a single commodity - diamonds. Masisi, 58, is standing on his record on tackling corruption, such as making the declaration of assets obligatory for public sector officials. He has also overseen a sharp reduction in bureaucracy for small businesses. “We are going to ... tackle the challenges the country is facing ... improving the value chain of our national products, whether it’s in tourism or minerals,” Masisi said after voting on Wednesday in his home village of Moshupa.
"This will help us achieve our goal of migrating towards a high-income country."
