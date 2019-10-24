Engineers develop vehicle that runs on water and alcohol – no gasoline
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.How it works The water mixture is converted into a clean-burning fuel, which powers the engine, and which produces a very high torque, enabling the efficient and powerful performance of the vehicle. Of course, that wasn’t enough, so, MayMaan Engineers have also built four operating prototypes for a generator and various engines that will be using water and alcohol to run heavy-duty operations. As the Engineers imbued themselves with a start-up spirit, a multi-talented inventor, engineer and master mechanic Yehuda Shmueli, 81, remains the brainchild of MayMaan. He is assisted by sons Eitan and Doron, and backed by an impressive executive management team. Yehuda was once the Chief Inspector for the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF)’s jeep production. “We had stayed under the radar for the past six years, but we decided that this is the right time to expose ourselves and talk to people and let the world know that such a solution exists,” says Yehuda. The first target for MayMaan’s revolutionary technology, says Doron Shmueli, the company’s vice president, is diesel engines. “They are the prime target for our technology – they are everywhere.” Diesel engines are notorious for the pollutants that they release into the air. Global Fuel Economy Initiative (GFEI) that tracks fuel ingestion per and by vehicles indicates that fuel consumption of newly registered light-duty vehicles (LDVs) reached 7.2 litres of gasoline-equivalent per 100 kilometres (Lge/100 km) in 2019, within an LDV market where sales have grown by around 10 per cent between 2015 and 2019. When MayMaan vehicles become a real-reality, the earth -- its soil and air will all celebrate as humans grow deeper pockets away from refueling stations.
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.