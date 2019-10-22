Jealous husband bites off man's ear after he speaks to his wife at a pub

Peter James Cherry bit off a man's ear in a pub.

A vicious husband bit off a man's ear after he became jealous when the man spoke to his wife at a pub.Peter James Cherry, 45, left his older victim permanently disfigured after the shameless attack. A court heard the father-of-three had already been kicked out the bar called Rococo Noosa, in Queensland, Australia, for abusing his then-wife when he returned for his rage. As he left the venue initially, the thug told security: "If s*** goes bad I'm going to bite somebody's nose off … it's just what f***ing happens man, I get angry and bite s***". Katherine Milbourne, prosecuting, said the man later lunged at the victim, bit off a chunk of his ear and threatened to attack another drinker. Cherry was jailed and ordered to pay $10,000 (£5,000) to his victim on Monday at Maroochydore District Court. The victim was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital but his ear could not be restored.

Jeffrey Hunter, defending, said Cherry had a long history of charity work, serving as a volunteer firefighter for 14 years. He's since lost his job as an estate agent. Mr Hunter said last year's incident was "completely at odds with how he [Cherry] had chosen to live his life". The 45-year-old pleaded guilty to unlawfully causing grievous bodily harm while adversely intoxicated in a public place. Judge Glen Cash sentenced Cherry to two years' jail to serve four months, with the balance of the jail term suspended for three years. Within the year of release, Cherry must undertake 40 hours of community service. He was also ordered to pay his victim the compensation by October 30.

