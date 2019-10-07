Pompeo not complying with impeachment probe subpoena: lawmaker

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo looks on during his speech at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center in Athens, Greece, on October 5, 2019. [Reuters]

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has not yet come into compliance with a subpoena for documents in the U.S. House of Representatives impeachment probe, a top Democrat helping to lead the inquiry said on Sunday.“He’s not complying with the inquiry so far,” House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel told the CBS news program “Face the Nation.” “They’re in discussions that are ongoing and we’re hoping that he will comply,” he added. Engel’s panel issued a subpoena for Pompeo on September 27. The deadline for those documents expired on Friday.

SEE ALSO :Trump says not to pick Pompeo as national security advisor

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.