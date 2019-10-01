Beautiful Chepkoech wins Gold, amazes crowd in Doha with blistering pace

Beatrice Chepkoech celebrates with the Kenyan flag after winning the Women's 300m steeplechase final at the World Championships, Doha 2019 [Courtesy]

Chepkoech crossed the finish line in 8:57:84 [Courtesy]

World record-holder Beatrice Chepkoech produced an overwhelming superhuman performance to secure a gold medal in the women’s 3000 metres steeplechase final on Monday, September 30, at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Qatar, Doha.Chepkoech crossed the finish line in 8:57:84, ahead of USA’s Emma Coburn who finished in 9:02:35 and Germany’s Gesa Felicitas Krause who closed the top three at 9:03:30. Hyvin Kiyeng finished a distant eighth in 9:13:53 while compatriot Celliphine Chepsol dropped off mid-race. Chepkoech, who seemed destined for glory from the start of the race after moving close than 30 metres ahead by the second lap.

IAAF congratulated Chepkoech on her win [Courtesy]

She had waited for two years for her chance to make amends for what happened in London where she headed to the World Championships on the verge of a breakthrough, but she greatly reduced her chances of a medal in the opening stages when she missed the water jump and had to go back to clear it, losing valuable ground on the leaders. Chepkoech rebounded from the disappointment by breaking the world record clocking 8:44.32 in Monaco the following year. Ever since she has consolidated her status as the world’s number one. “I just pray to be in good health as we head to the World championships. I promise we will run as a team and win gold for Kenya,” said Chepkoech prior to Doha worlds.

Well her prayers have been answered. Congratulations Beatrice!

