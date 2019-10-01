Beautiful Chepkoech wins Gold, amazes crowd in Doha with blistering pace
SEE ALSO :Chepkoech wins Diamond League meeting in ZurichShe had waited for two years for her chance to make amends for what happened in London where she headed to the World Championships on the verge of a breakthrough, but she greatly reduced her chances of a medal in the opening stages when she missed the water jump and had to go back to clear it, losing valuable ground on the leaders. Chepkoech rebounded from the disappointment by breaking the world record clocking 8:44.32 in Monaco the following year. Ever since she has consolidated her status as the world’s number one. “I just pray to be in good health as we head to the World championships. I promise we will run as a team and win gold for Kenya,” said Chepkoech prior to Doha worlds.
Congratulations Beatrice!
