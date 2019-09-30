Ben Guerdane cancel Bandari’s domestic flight, team forced to take bus [Photos]

Bandari FC forced to use bus transport to Tunis after their domestic flight was canceled [Courtesy]

Bandari have been forced to take a bus for a 7-8 hour journey to Tunis [Courtesy]

Bandari FC's hosts in the CAF Confederation Cup US Ben Guerdane of Tunisia have cancelled the Kenyans’ domestic flight from Djerba to Tunis.Bandari lost 2-1 to Guerdane but went through 3-2 on aggregate having won the first leg in Nairobi 2-0. They have been forced to take a bus for a 7-8 hour journey to Tunis where they will take their Emirates flight at 4 pm Kenyan time en-route to Nairobi via Dubai.Bandari have lodged their complaint with FKF leader of the delegation.

SEE ALSO :Twaha appointed to Bandari Board of Trustees

"We left our hotel 3 am and still on the road now is 9.30 am another 200km," Bandari Board of Trustees member Twaha Mbarak told Standard Sports.? “We paid our own fuel to travel by bus to Tunis,” Twaha said. FKF Leader of Delegation is Anthony Mutua.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.

CAF rules and regulations regarding ‘requirements and organizational aspects’[Courtesy]

According to the CAF rules and regulations regarding ‘requirements and organisational aspects’, the host team is supposed to facilitate the visiting team’s stay, from the moment they land at the airport to the moment they leave.“A committee of officials of the host association must receive the visiting delegation at the airport and must provide all possible facilities concerning formalities,” CAF outlines.

SEE ALSO :Twaha’s appointment to Bandari Board welcome move

“One official of the host association who preferably speaks the language of the visiting delegation will be at the disposal of the visiting delegation and will act as a liaison officer between the visitors and the host association,” “The Officials of the host association should escort the visiting team to the airport and should facilitate for them all formalities regarding their departure,” reads CAF’s document.

We are undertaking a survey to help us improve our content for you. This will only take 1 minute of your time, please give us your feedback by clicking HERE. All responses will be confidential.