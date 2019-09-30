Ugandan investigative journalist Solomon Serwanjja wins BBC Dumor Award

Solomon Serwanjja, Ugandan investigative journalist and Kampala-based KTN correspondent has won BBC Komla Dumor Award.

Serwanja who reports for NBS television becomes the second Ugandan to win the award in its five years history after Nancy Kacungira, ex KTN news presenter.

He bagged the prestigious award after starring with his documentary ‘stealing from the sick’ that unmasked drug theft in Uganda made him hit the headlines worldwide.

“Komla brought so much to the African narrative – his perspective was a breath of fresh air, as he believed Africa was rising and that the world needed to see the continent from a different angle,” Serwanjja told BBC after he was named the award winner.

As part of the prize, Serwanja now earns a three months development contract in which he will spend at the BBC in London gaining skills and experience before traveling back to Africa to report on a story.

Other journalists who have won the award are Waihiga Mwaura from Kenya, Amina Yuguda and Didi Akinyelure both from Nigeria.

The face of Africa award that aims at celebrating African Journalism was incepted to honor Komla Dumor, an exceptional Ghanaian broadcaster and presenter for BBC World News. He died suddenly aged 41 in 2014.

According to BBC, the award goes annually to outstanding African journalists with an exceptional talent in telling African stories.

