Crying premature baby boy found dumped in suitcase

A premature baby abandoned inside a suitcase was saved when a passerby heard his cries. The little boy was found outside an apartment building in Arlington, Texas. When a kind stranger unzipped the suitcase they found the tiny child swaddled in a cheetah-print blanket.

He was just a few hours old and tiny, weighing a mere 4 pounds and 2 ounces. Doctors later concluded the baby, who has been given the name Jason, was born four to six weeks prematurely. He had his umbilical chord and placenta still attached and was wailing from inside the suitcase just meters from a rubbish compactor.

Police said he was lucky not to have been scooped up by a rubbish truck. As Jason was looked after in hospital and the hunt continued for his parents, Arlington Police department released photos of the suitcase and items found nearby.

"We are releasing new details and clues in reference to a baby boy being found near the dumpster (on) Sat," the force tweeted. "The baby was heard crying inside the suitcase. These photos represent the exact suitcase, blanket and scarf. "We hope that someone will recognize these items and come forward." Jason was given his unofficial name by an officer who had been considering adopting and was moved by the little boy's plight, Detective Morgan Spear of the Crimes Against Children Unit told the Star Telegram . “This baby was very blessed,” she said on Tuesday afternoon during a press conference.

“Everybody’s just happy that he’s alive today. “Our main concern is that we don’t know the mother’s safety. We don’t know if she’s OK. We don’t know where she’s at.” The baby is recovering at Medical City Arlington, where he’s in stable condition. Under Texas's Baby Moses Law parents can surrender a child at a hospital, fire station or emergency centre with no questions asked if they are less than 60 days old.

