Retired Harambee Stars defender goes back to class

Former Harambee Stars defender James Situma registers at Zetech University. [Courtesy]

After calling time on his fairly successful football career, Kenya Footballers Welfare Association (Kefwa) President James Situma is set to pursue a course in Business Administration at Zetech University.The former Kenyan international will afterward undertake a course in Sports Management, an area he believes is relevant to his line of work as he seeks to lead the association set up to champion footballers’ rights. Commenting on the move, Situma said: “I am proud to join Zetech and pursue a two-year certificate course in Business Administration as a foundation programme then later take a three-year Diploma in Sports Management. I believe this is the right time as I’m not actively playing and leading an organisation like Kefwa needs enhanced expertise to take it to the next level.” He said sportsmen and women need to invest in education to better manage their careers. Praising Situma, who has been a major contributor in the football circles as a gifted player, Zetech VC Prof Njenga Munene noted that through the training, Situma will better serve the football fraternity. “We are proud to absorb Situma and empower him to invent his future through quality education that will contribute to his leadership at Kefwa. “As a University, we are keen on working with the sports sector in their areas of interest even as they sharpen their skills on the field,” he said. Kefwa Secretary-General Jerry Santo highlighted the need for education in streamlining and managing sports affairs in the country. “We are proud to see Situma invest in higher education; this is a move that should challenge players to join a university and learn how to manage every aspect of the professional careers,” said Santo.

The 34-year-old remains keen on using his training and experience to build capacity among upcoming generation of players and encourage them to invest in education. “This is in line with Kefwa’s mission to advocate for Kenyan football players’ rights and enhance their lives through partnerships with relevant institutions.”

