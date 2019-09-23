British troops could be deployed to Saudi Arabia if Iran tensions escalate
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.But a Senior UK Government Official said last night their claim of responsibility was “implausible” because of the sophistication and range of the weapons used in the attack. Iran has denied responsibility. Mr Johnson said: “Clearly the difficulty is how do we organise a response - what is the way forward - and we’ll be working with our American and European Friends to construct a response that tries to de-escalate tensions in the gulf region.” He wouldn’t rule out military action, but said it would only happen at the request of Saudi Arabia or the US. He said: “On what kind of action we can take, you will have seen that the Americans are proposing to do more to help to defend SA and we will be following that. “If we are asked by the Saudis or the Americans to have a role then we would consider in what way we could be useful.“ Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe, 40, was arrested in 2016 while in the country visiting family. She was sentenced to five years in prison after being accused of spying, which she strongly denies. During a select committee appearance in November 2017, while he was Foreign Secretary, Mr Johnnson said Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe was in Iran ‘training journalists’ - which he has since accepted was not true. But it was claimed his comments contributed to her sentence being doubled to ten years. Speaking to reporters on the way to the UN summit in New York, Mr Johnson said: “In the course of my talks with President Rouhani …I’ll not only be discussing Iran’s actions in the region but also the need to release Nazanin and others who are in our view being illegally and unfairly held in Tehran.”
We are undertaking a survey to help us improve our content for you. This will only take 1 minute of your time, please give us your feedback by clicking HERE. All responses will be confidential.