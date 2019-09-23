At least 35 people at wedding party killed during nearby Afghan army raid
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.A second provincial council member, Abdul Majid Akhundzadah, said 40 people, all civilians. The Defense Ministry said the Taliban hideout was also used by foreign nationals working for the hardline Islamist group. “As a result of a joint operation in Musa Qala district of Helmand, 22 Taliban members were killed and 14 others arrested,” the ministry said in a statement, adding that five Pakistanis and one Bangladeshi national were among those arrested. Bombing, air strikes and ground clashes between the U.S. backed Afghan forces and hardline Islamist groups have intensified following the collapse of the U.S.-Taliban talks and ahead of the presidential polls next week. A senior U.S. defense official in Afghanistan said the operation was aimed against al Qaeda fighters but did not give any details about civilian casualties. The United States in 2001 sent forces to Afghanistan to oust Taliban leaders after they refused to hand over members of the al Qaeda militant group behind the Sept. 11 attack on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon. Since then, the U.S. forces have supported the Afghan forces in war against the al Qaeda, Taliban and Islamic State militant groups that recruit Afghans and foreigners who mount attacks against the Western-backed Afghan government and foreign forces. The Taliban said Afghan soldiers backed by U.S. forces conducted a night air strike, followed by ground clashes between their fighters and Afghan forces in the Musa Qala district. Several civilians at a wedding party were killed and 18 members of the Afghan forces died in the fighting, the Taliban said in a statement.
