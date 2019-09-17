The Bollywood dream factory in Mumbai's slums
He says his turning point came when some 30 of his pupils featured in Danny Boyle's hugely successful, 2008 Oscar-winning "Slumdog Millionaire". "After 'Slumdog', I became a casting guy and everyone would come to me and ask for trained actors," Ladsaheb said. "That's where my life changed. Now over 120 casting directors approach me seeking actors. They ask me for men, women and children and we supply them. From five years old to 55 years old." Ladsaheb says extremely poor youngsters can attend classes free of charge, but for those that can afford it, lessons range from 100 rupees (about $1.40) to 600 rupees per month, depending on age. Ladsaheb, a skinny man with an overgrown moustache, not only teaches, but also helps with networking and getting auditions -- a priceless service in who-you-know Bollywood. One student is Raziq Sheikh, 35, a driver on his second attempt to make it to the silver screen. "It was my childhood dream to become an actor, but financial stress and lack of education delayed my goals," the father of two told AFP. Leila Besides small roles in Bollywood -- which this week hosts its glitzy annual awards show -- the explosion of streaming services in 1.3-billion-strong India is also providing work for some of Ladsaheb's clients. The likes of Netflix have been pushing to team up with Indian production companies to make films and series for domestic and international viewers. Netflix this month announced a long-term partnership for Karan Johar, a director and producer of Bollywood feel-good blockbusters. One Indian-made Netflix series, "Leila" starring Huma Qureishi, featured 10-year-old Manisha Maitree -- a product of the Ladsaheb's academy. "I've been training here for the last two years and honing my dancing and acting skills," said Maitree, calling the experience "amazing". "My friends taunt me, saying 'Hope you don't forget us once you become a star'."
