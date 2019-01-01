Murkomen suffers injury after Ramos-Salah’esque tackle in county match [Photos]

Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen (black jersey) in action during the football match between Senate and Kitui County Assembly [Courtesy]

Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos takes down Mohamed Salah [Courtesy]

If you are a football fan, it is next to impossible to forget this date – 26May 2018.Why? On this day in 2018, Liverpool and Real Madrid squared off in the final of Europe’s elite club tournament, the UEFA Champions League. While the headlines were centered on Real Madrid beating the Reds in and winning a 13Champions League title, fans felt one turning point during the game that should have made headlines more was Sergio Ramos’ gruesome challenge on Mohamed Salah in the 30minute, which led to the Egyptian’s substitution.

Both players go for the ball [Courtesy]

Murkomen receives the tackle and falls over [Courtesy]

Other players come to his aid immediately [Courtesy]

Murkomen gets bandaged and is taken to hospital for further treatment [Courtesy]

What a match it was. Forget about it. The same has happened in Kenya. On Monday, September 16, Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen suffered a shoulder injury during a football match between the Senate and the County Assembly of Kitui, at the Ithookwe showground in Kitui. Here are some photos:

The match was stopped for close to 20 minutes as Murkomen received treatment on the ground. He was later taken to Neema Hospital for further treatment.

Ramos's challenge on Salah was a major talking point after the game [Courtesy]

He took to his social media to speak about his injury. “Today in a football match between Senate&Kitui County Assembly I fell down and landed on my right shoulder tearing my tendons. I thank Dr.Matu, paramedics & Senate first aid team for attending to me. I have been referred to Nairobi for a small procedure. I will be back. I love this game,” Murkomen said on his Twitter handle. The challenge resembled Ramos’ tackle on Salah in the Champions League final.Bunge Team beat the County Assembly 3-2 in post-match penalties after a draw in normal time. The Bunge team included Ken Lusaka senators Murkomen, Kitui’s Enoch Wambua, Kericho’s Aaron Cheruiyot, Kilifi's Stewart Mwazayo and Mohammed Faki from Mombasa.

