IEBC to issue ruling on Monday on Mariga's candidature
SEE ALSO :MPs plot how they will keep their jobsJubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju confirmed that IEBC had given them a date this morning. Mariga, through the law firm of Majimbo A.G & Co. Advocates, filed the complaint at IEBC offices yesterday insisting that he is a registered voter. In the affidavits, the footballer says he was enlisted as a voter on August 26, 2019, at Kariakor Social Hall polling station in Starehe Constituency and thus it was improper for the commission to declare him ineligible.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.The Jubilee aspirant who is being pushed by Deputy President William Ruto argues that the move to bar him violates his rights and fundamental freedoms protected by the Constitution and the Elections Act.
