IEBC Disputes Tribunal hears McDonald Mariga's appeal

Jubilee's candidate for the Kibra by-election McDonald Mariga (centre) presents his nomination papers to IEBC officials in company of Nominated MCA Anne Thumbi (right) and his supporter Abdi Ali Hussein. [David Gichuru, Standard]

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Disputes Tribunal is hearing an appeal lodged by Jubilee aspirant McDonald Mariga.Mr Mariga is contesting a decision by Kibra Returning Officer Beatrice Muli that the Jubilee aspirant is not a registered voter and thus not eligible to contest. The Disputes Resolution Tribunal will be chaired by Wafula Chebukati and commissioners Abdi Guliye and Boya Molu while an officer from legal directorate will be the secretary. Yesterday Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju confirmed that IEBC had given them a date this morning.

SEE ALSO :MPs plot how they will keep their jobs

Mariga, through the law firm of Majimbo A.G & Co. Advocates, filed the complaint at IEBC offices yesterday insisting that he is a registered voter. In the affidavits, the footballer says he was enlisted as a voter on August 26, 2019, at Kariakor Social Hall polling station in Starehe Constituency and thus it was improper for the commission to declare him ineligible. The Jubilee aspirant who is being pushed by Deputy President William Ruto argues that the move to bar him violates his rights and fundamental freedoms protected by the Constitution and the Elections Act.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.

We are undertaking a survey to help us improve our content for you. This will only take 1 minute of your time, please give us your feedback by clicking HERE. All responses will be confidential.