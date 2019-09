Wiper party fronts musician Prezzo for Kibra by-election

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka announce musician Prezzo will vie for Kibra Parliamentary by-election seat.

Kenyan Musician Jackson Makini famously known as Prezzo will vie for the Kibra parliamentary by-election seat on a Wiper ticket.Prezzo was unveiled by Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka at the party’s headquarters. The rapper’s unforeseen bid to vie for the Kibra top seat has caught most Kenyans off-guard. He will be joining seven other candidates who were cleared to challenge the Kibra parliamentary seat.

Prezzo joins a growing number of artistes quitting music for politics, the most recent being Starehe MP Charles Njagua alias Jaguar.

