Dorian hits Canada's Atlantic coast, knocks out power, downs a crane
SEE ALSO :Trump cancels Poland trip to focus on US hurricaneMore than 330,000 people in the province have lost power, Nova Scotia Power said, but there were no reports of injuries due to the storm. “We’re kind of hunkered down, and we can see all of the trees that are waving around,” said Danielle Horne, 32, who lives on the eighth floor of an apartment building in Halifax. “There’s definitely a little bit of nervousness for my car, which is parked outside,” she said.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.During the afternoon, Dorian knocked trees onto houses in the city, blew off at least one roof, and toppled a large crane from the top of a building under construction. Dorian ripped into the Bahamas earlier this week with Category 5 winds and some gusts topping 200 miles per hour (320 kph), leaving a trail of destruction and death, with 43 confirmed dead and the number expected to spike in coming days.
SEE ALSO :Florida prepares for impact as Hurricane Dorian churns toward US coastThe storm pounded parts of North Carolina’s Outer Banks Islands on Friday. On Saturday, winds picked up to 100 miles per hour (160 kph) early in the day, making it a Category 2 hurricane, but it weakened as it neared Canada’s coast. After Nova Scotia, Dorian is expected to move toward Prince Edward Island and on Sunday reach Newfoundland, the Canadian Hurricane Centre projected.
We are undertaking a survey to help us improve our content for you. This will only take 1 minute of your time, please give us your feedback by clicking HERE. All responses will be confidential.