Race on to pick Kibra by-election ODM flagbearer [Photos]

ODM leader Raila Odinga in Kibera on August 25, 2019. [David Gichuru, Standard]

The weather may be dull and cold, but it is D-Day for ODM in Kibra. Today the members pick the candidate that will face other aspirants, including Jubilee's McDonald Mariga, in the race to replace Ken Okoth as MP.By 9.30am, voting was yet to start in some of the polling stations, including Ayany Primary School (see pictures below). At one point, the process had to be halted after residents asked for the official IEBC list.

There were complaints of missing names, and in areas where the names were available, the ID numbers were wrong. Voting at Olympic Primary School was smoothly done, but the turnout was quite low.

Security agents were on the ground.

At Olympic Primary School, there were few complaints of missing names. Voters complained of bias in the process, saying their names are missing from the list. Last month, popular DJ Chrispinus Odhiambo, alias Kriss Darlin, knelt before Raila at Kamukunji grounds. The rally was meant to pick candidates seeking the ODM ticket in the Kibra race.

Odhiambo was pleading with Raila to help him through the process. “I have heard that there are many young men in Parliament fighting Baba (Raila), allow me as their fellow youth to go fight them in there as you wait to fight in 2022,” Kriss said.

