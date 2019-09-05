Sub-Saharan Africa to have 23 million drug users by 2050

Africa is expected to record an alarming surge of illicit drug users between 2019 and 2050, a report has indicated. Currently, drug prevalence levels are higher in Sub-Sahara Africa than in Latin America and the Caribbean or South Asia, though not as high as in Europe and Central Asia. In the next 30 years, it is expected there will be an additional 14 million of such users in Africa. Sub-Sahara Africa will at the time have about 23 million users.

The revelations were made in a study by ENACT, a transnational organised-crime programme that analysed Africa’s drug trade, policy and future consumption trends. ENACT is a European Union-funded partnership between the Institute for Security Studies (ISS), Interpol and the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime (GI). The drug scourge is blamed on weak regulation and organised crime across national borders.

Of the five African regions, East Africa is projected to have the sharpest increase in the proportion of its population abusing drugs. “In comparison, drug use is projected to increase by approximately one-fifth in Central and North Africa, while in southern Africa it is expected to remain relatively stable, at approximately 1.3 per cent of the population,” reads the report.

The study points out that East Africa’s increase of drug users will be owed to its rapid urbanisation and its bulging youth population who are the drivers of drug consumption. The report indicates that the youth, which is linked to a higher probability of social instability and violence, is having a growth in disposable income. “Economic forces are also likely to drive a more rapid increase in the prevalence rate in East Africa than in other regions,” the report states. It adds, “Household consumption, for example, is projected to more than triple in Central and West Africa by 2050 but to increase more than five times in East Africa”. The consumption rate is expected to become a public health emergency as the continent will face an inability to meet the demand for treatment.

A growing heroin economy has emerged from the international drug smuggling route down the East Coast of Africa for shipment to international markets.

This is as West Africa is set to remain the continent’s largest regional drug market. It will double from about 5.7 million users in 2018 to approximately 13 million in 2050. ENACT says West Africa’s role has also expanded as a global trafficking hub for drugs, particularly cocaine. “An underground economy has developed around the production and distribution of methamphetamines, particularly in Nigeria”.Hitherto, the markets are becoming more sophisticated as perpetrators take advantage of secure innovations such as blockchain technology, cryptocurrencies and trading platforms on the dark web. ENACT programme head Eric Pelser has implored the African Union and the regional economic communities to address the challenge.

‘Illegal drug use poses formidable law enforcement and public health problem to governments in Africa,’ he said. ENACT has called on governments to ensure effective systems that reduce production and trafficking of drugs even as they expand healthcare for the treatment of drug users “Data collection and monitoring of drug use should be expanded and coordinated, and the stigma removed from drug use and the need for treatment. All regions of the continent should bolster their intelligence-led cross-border law enforcement to curb supply and production of illicit drugs, targeting traffickers rather than users,” it said.

