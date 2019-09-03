Botswana to hold national and local elections on Oct. 23
SEE ALSO :Botswana to rule on scrapping anti-gay lawsMasisi came to power in April 2018 through a well scripted transition, succeeding Ian Khama, who had served the maximum 10 years. The BDP’s main challenger is an opposition coalition, the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC), which says the BDP has been in power too long and presided over increased corruption, joblessness and inequality. Masisi has pledged reforms to address unemployment and corruption. The World Bank has named Botswana as one of the world’s most unequal countries; Masisi has also promised to spread the benefits of economic growth more widely and reduce poverty. Khama had handpicked Masisi as his successor but the men fell out over Masisi’s actions, most recently the lifting of a suspension on big game hunting, and Khama quit the ruling party in May.
SEE ALSO :Botswana court legalises homosexualitySince then, he has helped to bring a new opposition party, the Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF), into being.
