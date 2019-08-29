Passports to be collected via appointments
If accepted, the applicants will present the appointment slip, original national identification card and expired or old passport for those making replacement to get their new documentation. The department was initially sending the applications messages to notify them of the ready passports. One would them pick a day of convenience to pick the documents, creating huge traffic at the offices. This is the second directive from the newly introduced system that seeks to address congestion in passport processing centres. Last Monday, the department directed Kenyans applying for passports to make similar appointments. Although passport applications are made online, applicants visit passport processing centres to have their biometric information taken.
The department, however, said exemptions would be made to public officials and business executives with urgent assignments abroad, as well as sick people and students. Kenya started issuing single electronic East African Community (EAC) passports in August 2017 replacing the readable ordinary ones. A deadline to travel on the new e-passports was earlier set for August 31 creating a mad rush at the passport processing centres. The deadline has since been extended to March 1, 2020. EAC directed its members to issue the digital ones and a number of countries have so far adopted the documents.
According to officials, the new passport is enhanced with an Automated Fingerprint Verification System to minimize fraud.
