Martial Arts: Lona Abiero and Gordon Ochieng win Gold medals in South Korea (Photos)

Lona Abiero beat Chinie Vette Suico of Philippines in 65kg women sparring quarterfinals. [Courtesy]

Peter Njuguna beat Matias Raul of Paraguay in 90Kg Men sparring quarterfinals. [Standard]

Lona Abiero beat her Philippine opponent 7-0 to sail to semis in Women Sparring. [Standard]

Kenya's Team Jasiri in the opening ceremony, South Korea. [Standard]

Lona Abiero and Gordon Ochieng won Gold medals for Kenya at the 2019 Chungju World Martial Arts Masterships in South Korea on Thursday.In the last edition of the masterships in 2016, Kenya won one gold, two silver and five bronze medals to finish third behind Iran and Philippines in Martial Arts. Kenya Tong Il Moo Do Federation President Clarence Mwakio said before the South Korea feat show-pieces that the team will strive to win five medals to guarantee them the top spot.“In our first appearance in 2016, we claimed the third spot but this year, our aim is to go for the top position. We have taken Tong Il Moo Do to the next level and we want to win this year’s event, “said Mwakio in an interview at Seoul City before the team headed to Chungju. The event attracted over 4,000 participants from 100 countries.It is co-hosted by the World Martial Arts Masterships Committee, Chungcheongbuk-do Province and Chungju city in the Republic of Korea.

