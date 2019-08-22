Ahmed Islam Mohamed re-elected Jubaland president

The autonomous federal state of Jubaland has today re-elected Ahmed Islam Mohammed Madobe (pictured) as its president. Ahmed, who has ruled the rich-in-resources but unstable region over the last six years, garnered 56 of 74 parliamentary votes. He will serve for another four years.

President Ahmed Mohamed Islam is re-elected for a second term. President Ahmed won the #Jubaland presidential election in the first round by 56 votes out of 75. The second place candidate, Anab Mohamed Dahir got 17 votes while Mohamud Mohamed came third with one vote. #Somalia pic.twitter.com/pSWtHCSKRA — Jubaland State (@Jubaland) August 22, 2019

Ahmed was facing off with Mohamed Abdulle Magan, Mohamed Omar Gedi, Anab Mohamed Dahir, Abdi Hiis Udan, Mohamoud Mohamed Omar, Ahmed Abdi Abdi and Abdirahman Ahmed Rabi. Anab Mohamed Dahir came second with 17 votes while Mohamud Mohamed came third with one vote.The election was being closely watched outside Jubaland borders by her neighbours Kenya, Somalia, Qatar and Ethiopia. The outcome could influence the ongoing war against Al-Shabaab militants in Somalia. Jubaland borders Kenya, which has troops in Kismayo to fight Al-Shabab. Ethiopia also has troops in the region stationed at Gedo. Kenya supported Madobe’s re-election whereas Ethiopia wanted him out because he was a one-time ally who was born in the Ogaden region of that country, but later abandoned them when he moved south to Jubaland.

