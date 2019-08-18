French waiter shot dead for being 'too slow with sandwich'
SEE ALSO :Neymar rape accusations overshadow Copa America kick-offPolice told AFP a murder investigation has been opened. With the shooter still on the run Saturday, shocked residents gathered outside the pizza and sandwich eatery. "He was killed for a sandwich?" one asked, unbelievingly. It is sad," said a 29-year-old woman. "It's a quiet restaurant, without any problems. It just opened a few months ago." But others noted high crime levels in the area, notably drug-dealing and public drunkenness.
SEE ALSO :Blow for Man United as target’s girlfriend suggests PSG move
We are undertaking a survey to help us improve our content for you. This will only take 1 minute of your time, please give us your feedback by clicking HERE. All responses will be confidential.