Raila: Ignore media reports, I'm not in the 2022 presidential race

ODM leader Raila Odinga has dismissed media reports indicating that he plans to run for the president in 2022 polls. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

ODM leader Raila Odinga has dismissed reports appearing on the Sunday Nation indicating that he will run for presidency in the 2022 General Election.The AU special envoy said he is disappointed with the reports for deliberately twisting his calls for grassroots elections in the Orange party to link him to the 2022 presidential race. In a statement to newsrooms on Sunday, Odinga dismissed the reports stating that he will be in the ballot and urged Kenyans to ignore them. “Mr Odinga does not believe that three years into an election expected in 2022, the media should prioritise who is running, who is ahead, who is behind, who is going to win, what are the odds and who will lose,” read the statement.

Raila termed the statement as ''reckless and irresponsible", saying it was wrong for the media to force candidates into the race rather than focus on real and urgent economic, political and social issues. According to the ODM leader, the report undermines meticulous efforts to help the country address delicate issues facing it such as violence during elections every five years, runaway corruption, troubles in the counties, reforms to education and endangered national values. “Mr Odinga entered no race yesterday and he knows no race that is on. It’s way too early," read part of the statement.

