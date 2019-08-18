Raila: Ignore media reports, I'm not in the 2022 presidential race
SEE ALSO :Kagwanja: Why 2022 may have a surprise candidateRaila termed the statement as ''reckless and irresponsible", saying it was wrong for the media to force candidates into the race rather than focus on real and urgent economic, political and social issues. According to the ODM leader, the report undermines meticulous efforts to help the country address delicate issues facing it such as violence during elections every five years, runaway corruption, troubles in the counties, reforms to education and endangered national values. “Mr Odinga entered no race yesterday and he knows no race that is on. It’s way too early," read part of the statement.
