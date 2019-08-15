Man stabbed near government offices in central London

Forensic experts inspect a bag on St John's Smith Square, after a stabbing incident near the Home Office, in London, Britain August 15, 2019.

A man was stabbed near British government offices in central London on Thursday, police said, adding the incident was not thought to be terrorism-related.Police said they were called to Marsham Street where the Home Office (interior ministry) is located after a report of a man armed with a knife outside. Armed officers responded and found a man in his 60s with knife wounds. London Ambulance Service said the victim was taken to a major trauma centre but his injuries were later confirmed to be neither life-threatening nor life-changing. A Reuters photographer saw a man with facial injuries and blood on his front being led from the Home Office building. “All my thoughts are with the victim and their family following horrific unprovoked knife attack on Marsham Street,” Home Secretary (interior minister) Priti Patel said on Twitter. Officers arrested a 29-year-old man nearby on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. A police spokeswoman said it was too early to say whether the incident was linked to the Home Office’s work but there was no suggestion it was terrorism-related. “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the incident,” a police statement said. “We are keeping an open mind about any possible motive at this early stage.”

