Investigative journalist charged with financial crimes

An investigative journalist in Tanzania has been charged with money laundering, tax evasion and assisting a criminal racket, according to a court document seen by Reuters, charges his lawyer said were politically motivated. Rights groups say press freedom in Tanzania has drastically deteriorated since the election in 2015 of President John Magufuli, whose administration has shut down newspapers, arrested opposition leaders and activists and restricted political rallies. The Government has rejected the criticism. Erick Kabendera (pictured), who has written for national and international publications, includingandwas arrested at his home in Dar es Salaam last week, over what police said at the time were issues concerning his citizenship.

Yesterday afternoon, a court charged Mr Kabendera with three counts of leading organised crime, failure to pay taxes and money laundering, according to a charge sheet. In the charge sheet, the State Prosecutor alleged that between January 2015 and July 2019 Kabendera "knowingly furnished assistance in the conduct of affairs of a criminal racket, with intent either to reap profit or other benefit." During a similar period, he failed to pay taxes to an income of 173 million Tanzanian shillings (Sh7.7 million), the charge sheet said. The case has been adjourned until August 19 when it will come up for mention. "Based on the nature of questions he has been asked since being put under police custody, we believe that his arrest and subsequent prosecution are linked to his work as a journalist," Kabendera's lawyer, Jebra Kambole, told Reuters.

Government spokesman Hassan Abbas was not available for comment.

